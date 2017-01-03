Bid to renew Fairtrade status

Preparations are being made to retain Melton’s Fairtrade status as both a town and a borough with an in creasing number of traders selling ethically sourced goods and products.

Melton Council members will be asked to vote to continue with the initiative at a meeting next week.

And if they do an application will be made to the Fairtrade Foundation to keep it going for at least another three years.

Lynne Marriott, a member of the town’s fairtrade steering group and a director of The Fairtrading Post in Market Place, said: “It’s very important that Melton continues to be a Fairtrade town and a Fairtrade borough.

“It makes people want to think about how they spend their money and how ethical they are with it.

“It also helps people realise that there are other people at the other end of the scale to us who make the things we want, such as coffee and sugar cane.

“There are an increasing number of businesses and schools who are now involved in Fairtrade so it is important to people in this area.”

Melton has been a Fairtrade town since 2007 and a 10th anniversary celebration is planned this year.

It has had Fairtrade status as a borough since 2014.

Renewal is required to demonstrate continued commitment to the principles.

A report to go before members of the council’s rural, economic and environmental affairs committee on Wednesday states: “Leaflets, signage and media coverage/websites are demonstrating that an increasing number of establishments are selling Fairtrade products.

“The number of retail and catering outlets supplying two or more Fairtrade products has increased and six schools are now actively involved in Fairtrade promotion.”

There are currently 18 traders in Melton and a further six businesses in village across the borough who are Fairtrade stockists.

Councillors will be recommended to support the application to renew and continue the promotion and support of Fairtrade refreshments in the various premises they operate, including meeting rooms, offices and community centres.

If Melton Council approves the renewal application it is hoped it will be granted by the annual Fairtrade Fortnight promotional event, which begins towards the end of next month.