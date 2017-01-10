Award-winning Melton brand moves

An award-winning Melton business has moved across town to bigger premises.

RS Bridal Collections, which has been operating for two years from offices in High Street selling and hiring wedding clothing, has relocated to rooms in the Market Place.

A grand opening event is planned on Saturday attended by Mayor of Melton, Councillor David Wright.

Co-owners Siobhan Lane and Rashida Agboke joined forces after meeting while both were studying at Nottingham University.

Siobhan said: “We needed to move because we have outgrown where we were and we are also expanding.

“We are hoping lots of people come to see us at our opening day at the new premises.”

RS Bridal Collections, which also has a branch in Suffolk, won two awards at last year’s Melton Times Business Awards, being named ‘Best New Business’ and the overall judges’ award.