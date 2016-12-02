All set for fatstock fun

Farmers and food producers are gearing up to compete at the popular annual Melton Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale.

Dozens of entries have so far been made for the event, which is on Tuesday at Melton Cattle Market.

Among the highlight categories up for grabs is the Brownlow Challenge Cup Champion Beast, which offers a £400 first prize, and the Hempshall Challenge Cup Reserve Champion Beast (£150).

There are also individual awards for Champion Sheep and Pigs.

Melton’s reputation as rural food capital of the East Midlands will ensure an impressive quality of entries in the pork pie classes, including the blue riband Authentic Melton Mowbray Pork Pie.

Food classes will be in the Exhibition Hall, where judges will also look at entries for floral art.

Lisa Rogers, secretary of the show, which is run by Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society, said: “We’ve had a good entry so far and we are expecting a few more over the next few days.”

Entries up to yesterday (Wednesday): yard cattle 15, commercial cattle 32, goats 6, sheep 65, pigs 9, cheese 12, sausages 13, pastry 13, pork pies 30, home baking 28.