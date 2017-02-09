112-year-old Melton pie-maker closes

A family-run business which has made Melton pork pies for more than 100 years and which was championed by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has closed.

F Bailey & Son, of Upper Broughton, was run by Alan Bailey and his son Scott.

A spokesman for the Station Road business confirmed this week that the business had closed but declined to comment further.

F Bailey and Son, which was established in 1905, was one of the founder members of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association (MMPA).

Chairman Matthew O’Callaghan said: “It’s always sad to lose a long established producer but particularly so when it is a business with such a proud tradition.”

The butchers was visited six years ago by Jamie Oliver and featured on his Channel 4 TV show Jamie’s Great Britain.

Bailey’s also feature in the popular book from the series.

The MMPA has eight remaining members and has recently had an application to join from a producer near Leicester.