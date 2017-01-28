Burrough on the Hill pilot to take on marathon for military charity

An experienced pilot from Burrough on the Hill is taking on the London Marathon this April for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

Jeremy Greville-Heygate, 55, will be running the world famous course together with his wife, Emma, in what will be his second time competing in a marathon.

The determined fundraiser has a military background, having flown the Harrier with No 1(F) Squadron at RAF Wittering. He also served in the Royal Air Force for eight years, before leaving as a Flight Lieutenant in 1990.

Keen to continue a life in the skies, Jeremy began a career as an airline pilot with Monarch Airlines, an official partner of Blind Veterans UK. It was through this connection that Jeremy first became exposed to the charity, initially volunteering at The Cenotaph for the charity’s annual remembrance commemorations before taking part in the annual 100 kilometre walk from London to Brighton, which he completed in 23 hours.

He said: “The charity supports young people, old people, men and women; all with various connections and with experience across all three services. I was truly impressed by the diversity.”

2017 won’t be the first time Jeremy has tackled a marathon course, having previously completed one whilst studying at Cambridge in 1980.

He added: “On that occasion, aged 19, I finished in four hours 40 minutes, so the aim this year is to beat that time, even though I’m now 55!”

Jeremy plans to give a talk at Burrough on the Hill Church, covering his time in the Royal Air Force. The talk will take place on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm, with all the proceeds going towards fundraising.

l To make a donation visit Jeremey’s fundraising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shetoldmetoenter