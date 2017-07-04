Brooksby Melton College students jet set it to Los Angeles for study trip of a lifetime

A group of Brooksby Melton College (BMC) students and their tutors recently travelled across the globe to Los Angeles, USA, to visit an exciting selection of Hollywood sites.

The party of performing arts, film and TV production learners visited an array of famous sites including the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, the Warner Brothers Studio, and Disneyland.

Their extraordinary vocational trip allowed them to further expand on their knowledge of the media industry.

Josh Williamson, who studies BA (Hons) digital film production at BMC, said: “I really wanted to go on the LA trip because I knew it would inspire me and have a huge impact on my own film work. The city also captured my love for music. The experience has definitely spurred me on to carry on working towards my goal of being a film director in the near future.

Jade Yeow, performing arts lecturer at BMC, added: “Los Angeles is the creative capital of the world and the epicentre for American TV and film production, so this was a hugely beneficial trip for both the staff and students. It has shown our students the huge range of job opportunities.

“From sitting on the Central Perk sofa from hit TV show Friends, to being sorted into a Hogwarts house by the sorting hat in Harry Potter the entire trip was lots of fun.

“We had guided tours through the backlots of a range of film sets and enjoyed looking behind the scenes. We even had a lesson in how the sound was created for the Oscar winning film ‘Gravity.’”