Brooksby Melton College student Grace (17), wins annual Horticulture Award

An award which recognises the talents of hard-working learners has been presented to a horticulture student at Brooksby Melton College (BMC).

The Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust (LRGT) has given 17-year-old Grace Smith their annual Horticulture Award, for demonstrating remarkable determination and improvement whilst studying.

Sue Blaxam and Judith Hibbert of the LRGT visited the college’s Level 3 horticulture students on Tuesday,October 24, during their garden design class, to present Grace with a cheque worth £100, which she will be able to use to purchase books and equipment to aid her studies.

Grace said: “It feels fantastic to win the Brooksby Horticulture Award. When I was growing up I didn’t feel like I had many opportunities, and I didn’t really enjoy learning at school. Coming to BMC has helped me to discover a subject that I really enjoy, a subject that makes me want to learn and keep on learning.

“I decided to come to BMC to study horticulture because I knew that I wanted to own my own business in the future, and horticulture has a wide variety of career options.”

The Leicestershire and Rutland Gardens Trust are a voluntary organisation and registered charity who help to educate a range of people about the county’s landscapes, park and gardens.