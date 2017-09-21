Brooksby Melton College housing plan appeal to be heard next month

An appeal is to be heard next month into plans to redevelop land on the rural Spinney Campus at Brooksby Melton College.

The college applied to the borough council for permission to build up to 70 homes, a business development and a village shop on the site, on Melton Road, Brooksby.

It is appealing against a decision to refuse the plan with the hearing set to take place at 10am on October 18 at the council offices in Parkside.