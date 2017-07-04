Branch dignitary Brenda praised at RAFA Melton open day

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Melton Mowbray Branch held a successful open day on Saturday to promote the work that it does in supporting military families.

The base in Asfordby Road was accessible for visitors to hear how the RAF family looks after both serving and former personnel.

The event was opened by Mayor of Melton, councillor Tejpal Bains supported by Melton senior town warden Dinah Hickling and RAFA Melton president Hadge Jarvis.

RAFA Melton chairman, Paul Davies, said: “The Mayor was very supportive of the work that is done by the association and took the opportunity to present Brenda Cox, the vice-chairman and branch secretary, with both the Mayor’s Award of Merit and the Robert Hyslop Citizen of the Year Award for her long service to the club.”

There were many stalls on the day featuring RAFA merchandise, membership and welfare, tombola, lucky dip, cakes, photography.

Other attractions included a bouncy castle, children’s games and a barbecue.

The 1279 Squadron RAF Air Cadets attended with a flight simulator and the Defence Animal Training Regiment were represented by a dog handler with his search and detection pooch, Sparky, who was an instant hit.