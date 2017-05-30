Bobby Barnard Charity Cup and day of fundraising raises £500 for Melton cause

The teams line-up prior to kick-off at this year’s Bobby Barnard Charity Cup football match on Sunday

Proceeds from the event will this year be donated to Melton Mencap, to help with the supprt they give to adults and children with learning disabilities and autism.

The day kicked off with the traditional Bobby Barnard Charity football match, in memory of a stillborn baby. Avin A Laff, captained by Bobby’s father, Luke, won for the third year in a row.

Hollis, Robson, Upton, Wydra, Routon and Hazledine scored in the 6-3 win.

Former players from The Stellamen also took part.

After the morning football, the focus switched to the Generous Briton pub, which hosted live music, hot food, a raffle and karaoke.

Lewis Barnard, who helped organise the event with his brother, said: “It went well and I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who played in the match and those who made the effort to come down the pub to support a great cause.

“We had nice food and fantastic entertainment at the Genny B.

“And I would like to thank every local shop and business which donated prizes for the raffle and to everyone who helped me organise it all and those who helped on the day.”