Bigger venue chosen for Melton and District Model Club’s annual show

Looking for some great value weekend entertainment? Look no further than Melton and District Model Club’s annual show.

This year the event is to be held at Asfordby Acres, the home of Asfordby Amateurs football club, on Saturday and Sunday (July 29 and 30) with gates open at 10.30am both days.

Radio control aircraft PHOTO: Supplied

Club chairman Chris Savidge said: “The aim of the show is to celebrate all forms of modelling activities covering a wide range of pursuits such as radio control aircraft and boats, drones and helicopters, slot cars, war gaming and model engineering, with a full range of flying demonstrations and displays throughout the weekend.

“The new larger venue has also enabled the club to extend the range of indoor activities and this year we’re pleased to welcome the Melton and Leicester Model Railway Clubs who will be exhibiting a number of their model railway layouts.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to try their hand on a range of slot car tracks, flight simulators or experience building Meccano models in addition to enjoying a wide range of craft and trade stalls.

This year’s fundraising event is being held in support of the Ear Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting both deaf children and adults using hearing technologies.

There is free admission both days. Refreshments and a licensed bar will also available.

For more information visit http://mdmc.co.uk/home.html