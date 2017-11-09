Big crowds expected for special Melton Remembrance parade

Huge crowds are expected in Melton on Sunday for the annual Remembrance parade through Melton following the recent funding controversy.

Emotions have been running high in the town since members of the Royal British Legion were forced to raise hundreds of pounds to pay for traffic management support after police withdrew their usual marshaling support.

But, the money was raised by a variety of means, including Richard Norton running back-to-back marathons, and the event will go ahead.

Organiser Mark Whitehead said: “The great news is we have around 15 people who have volunteered to help with the marshaling.

“We are looking at close to 300 taking part in the parade.

“The last few years have seen the number watching the parade increasing to four people deep from the top of Sherrard Street and the Market Place.

“We could get more this year with the media coverage we have had for the fundraising campaign.”

Personnel from the Defence Animal Training Regiment at the town’s DAC base will be in the parade, alongside the Army Dog Unit, naval crew from HMS Quorn and representatives from the Melton branches of the legion, RAF, RAVC, police and army cadets and air training corps.

Melton MP, Sir Alan Duncan, the mayor, Councillor Tejpal Bains, senior borough council leaders and senior townwarden, John Southerington, will also be in it, along with representatives from the emergency services and local businesses.

Melton Band will accompany the procession, which will assemble in Chapel Street at 10.20am. It will then pass down Sage Cross Street, up Sherrard Street, to Leicester Street and Wilton Road, before the annual service of Remebrance is held in Memorial Gardens, with St Mary’s Church closed for renovation.

Wreath-laying will take place at 10.45am.

Following the service, at around 11.20am, the parade will form up again in High Street and march though the Market Place and Sherrard Street.

Remembrance Sunday parades will also be held at the following locations: Waltham, 10.55am to 11.05am; East Goscote, 9.45am to 10.30am; Syston, 10.40am to 11am & 11.15am to 11.30am; Queniborough, 9.45am to 11.00am; Thurmaston, 10.30am to 10.55am & 11.15 am to 11.35am; Wymeswold, 10.30am to 10.45am.

l A service will be held on Saturday at 11am, outside the legion branch in Thorpe End, to mark Armistice Day.

A two-minute silence is requested in Melton following the firing of a maroon in Play Close at 11am by a personnel member from the DAC.