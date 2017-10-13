Biffa team steps up to help Melton’s Scouts

A team of 16 health and safety colleagues from Biffa recently spent a day volunteering at the Holwell Pastures Scout Camp.

Each year, the staff give up a day to work in the community and on September 19, they joined together to tackle a wide range of jobs at the site.

Drawn from across Biffa’s operating divisions, including municipal (which provides recycling and refuse collections and street cleansing services for Melton Borough Council), the team built tyre walls, installed fence posts for a separate archery zone, trimmed and mowed grassy areas, widened and repaired the entrance to the field, improved drainage and painted building interiors and exteriors.

Claire Odd, Biffa health, safety and quality manager, said: “Most of our working time is spent helping staff work safely while providing services for households, businesses and industry.

“It’s always refreshing when the team gathers to give something back to local communities, and our work at the camp was certainly fulfilling. We hope it makes a difference.”

Ian Cliffe, Melton Scouts district commissioner, thanked Biffa for their efforts. He said: “Each year, the site is used by over 2,000 children from all sorts of organisations as well as Scouts.

“The site needs constant maintenance to keep it in good order so that visitors have the opportunity to experience numerous outdoor activities and work together with other young people.”