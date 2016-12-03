Bevloir High School’s bake sales raise around £1,000 for Children in Need

A series of bake sales and a “Big Spotacular” non-uniform day at Belvoir High School raised £950.10 for Children in Need.

Four bake sales were held across the week with the added edge of competition; each of the Bevloir houses tried to outsell each other.

A statement from the school council said: “As students we think it’s important to raise for various charities during the school year, Children in Need is a particularly poignant cause for us as the money could be going towards young people within our own community.”

The winner of the bake sale competition was Hawking house.