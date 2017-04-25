Belvoir horse ride raises £9k for Macmillan

A charity horse ride has helped raise approximately £9,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

More than 140 riders of all ages enjoyed the tranqulity of the Belvoir Castle Estate on Sunday by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

Macmillan riders set off into the countryside PHOTO: Tim Williams

The ride is an annual event, organised by Christine Griffin and Brenda Greaves and the Melton branch of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Brenda said: “The sponsored ride took place on a glorious sunny day.

“Profound thanks once again must go to their graces, the Duke and Duchess, for allowing the ride to take place through such wonderful countryside.”

The route is approximately 15 miles and takes riders through the woods on Jubilee Way, to The Wheel at Branston, along Knipton Reservoir, finishing back in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Riding through the Belvoir Castle Estate PHOTO: Tim Williams

Brenda added: “I’d also like to say a big thank you to all the stewards and volunteers who helped on the day, to whom we’re so grateful.”