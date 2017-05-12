Belvoir Big Band rocks Long Clawson

A large audience, young and old, were entertained by the Belvoir Big Band at the weekend.

Visitors from as far away as Yorkshire enjoyed the show on Satursday at Long Clawson Village Hall.

The group opened their performance with a Blues Brother number, ‘I Can’t Turn You Loose’ when musical director, Jonathan Barker, introduced the band to the lively rhythms of the music. This was followed by a powerfully arranged Spencer Davis hit from the 1960s, ‘Gimme Some Lovin,’ before the band settled into the systematic rhythms of Tuxedo Junction, a tune synonymous with Glenn Miller from the 1940’s.

There was a huge range of music with slow haunting melodies with a saxophone solo played by Liz Hickton in ‘Don’t Know Why’ to more brassy sounds from the trombones and trumpets in ‘La Bamba.’

The evening finished with rock n roll numbers which, again, had members of the audience on their feet and dancing. The band played a rousing encore of the ‘Stripper’ and the audience left the hall still tapping there feet and humming some of the more well know numbers.

Band secretary Jon Jayes said: “The event was the first that the band had organised itself and it had been a bigger success than we anticipated.

“We had no idea how big or what sort of an audience we might attract but with numbers approaching the hall’s capacity, it was a rousing and stimulating experience for all. We hope to repeat the concert next year with additional music to play during the two one hour sessions.”

The Belvoir Big Band is a charity band and raises money for local and national causes. For more information visit their wesbite at: www.belvoirbigband.co.uk