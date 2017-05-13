Bells ring out for new Vale vicar

Church bells rang out at Stathern on Friday evening to welcome a new priest.

Rev Jamie MacKay has taken over as the new priest for the six parishes of Harby, Hose, Long Clawson, Nether Broughton, Old Dalby and Stathern.

He was licensed by the Assistant Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Christopher Boyle, accompanied by the Archdeacon of Leicester, The Ven Dr Tim Stratford and the Rural Dean, Canon Dr Peter Hooper.

St Guthlac’s Church, in Stathern, was packed for a service, with the Vale Choir and parishioners from all of the parishes attending, including his former parishes.

Rev MacKay (right) was welcomed by representatives from local organisations, the church patrons and many Leicestershire clergy.

After the service there was a reception in the Stathern War Memorial Institute .

Rev MacKay, a former policeman and a sports teacher, will live at Old Dalby vicarage.