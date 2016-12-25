Barnardo’s wants your unwanted presents

A children’s charity is asking people to recycle their unwanted Christmas gifts and help vulnerable children at the same time.

Barnardo’s is appealing for unwanted gifts from the festive season to be donated to their shop in Sileby, so they can be sold to raise vital funds. The money will be used to help disadvantaged children and young people, including those who are living in poverty, who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

It is estimated that over £2.4 billion worth of gifts given at Christmas are unwanted, with a third of those ending up gathering dust in the back of a cupboard.

Chief executive Javed Khan said: “Barnardo’s stores are dependent upon the public’s kind donations. Our profits go directly into our work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people. If you receive a gift at Christmas that you know you won’t use then please think of Barnardo’s and how your item can be enjoyed by someone else whilst benefiting the children who need it most.”

For more about Barnardo’s, or to find an alternative shop, visit the website www.barnardos.org.uk