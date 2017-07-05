Asfordby Hill teenager has been missing since Friday

Concern is growing for a 14-year-old boy, who has been missing from his Asfordby Hill home since Friday.

Oscar Duncan-West (pictured) does not have his mobile phone with him and is thought not to have access to any money.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Oscar is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, with curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, blue Adidas high top trainers and a green rain coat. It is thought he may still be in Leicestershire and has links to the Syston area.”

Anyone who thinks they have seen Oscar, who was last seen at 4.50pm on June 30, or who knows where he could be is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 520/30/06/17.