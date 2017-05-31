Asfordby boxing novice Cindy raises hundreds for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

A novice boxer from Asfordby raised £578 for charity after narrowly losing her first ever bout on Saturday.

Cindy Baxter was roared on by friends and family during the fight at Meadow Lane. She boxed three two-minute rounds at the Pink Collar Boxing event.

Proceeds from her showdown are going to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in memory of her friend’s daughter Sienna Rose, who died at Rainbows in 2008, aged seven and a half weeks.

The forty-year-old said: “It went three rounds, it was level after two, my opponent deservedly won the third, and so the final score was 28-29. I lost the fight but am pleased to have raised money for Rainbows.”