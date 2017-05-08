Asfordby Amateurs Football Club given a helping hand redecorating by Santander staff

Countywide staff from the bank of Santander have pitched in together to redecorate the sports hall at Asfordby Acres, the home of Asfordby Amateurs Football Club.

Armed with paint brushes and rollers the team of 30 volunteers from branches around Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire set to work putting the sparkle back into the facility.

Members of the group enjoy a well earned break from decorating PHOTO: Supplied

Duncan Shelley, Asfordby Amateurs Football Club secretary, said: “The group were ably led by Leon Elford, Melton Mowbray branch manager and Gaynor Sharratt, regional coordinator for Leicestershire.

“The sports hall gets used often by many, getting the man power, time and money to get this done was no easy task. What the staff of Santander have done is ticked all three boxes.”

Asfordby Amateurs got charity status back in November and signed a 30 year lease with Melton Town Estate to take over the whole of Asfordby Acres. The club have plans to upgrade the facilities to provide a great experience for all that use the site.

The work Sanatander staff have completed has alllowed Asfordby to concentrate on other areas of redecorating.

Santander staff present a cheque for �250 to Asfordby Amateurs Football Club PHOTO: Supplied

Santander regional manager, Alex Collins, presented a cheque for £250 to the club to help with ongoing costs and after working so hard in the sports hall, the volunteers found the energy to participate in a charity football match to raise funds for two charities.

The game raised £226.40 for Age UK and Barnardos which was matched by Santander.