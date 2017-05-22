Asfordby amateur boxer to enter the ring for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

An Asfordby woman will be lacing up her boxing gloves in a knockout bid to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Cindy Baxter (40), is taking part in a Pink Collar Boxing event at Notts County Football Club, where she will fight three two-minute rounds on Saturday.

She is aiming to raise £500 for Rainbows in memory of her friend’s daughter, Sienna Rose, who died at Rainbows in 2008, aged seven and a half weeks.

Cindy said: “I’m very excited but also very nervous at the same time. Rainbows is incredible and I want to do anything I can to help brighten the lives of life-limited children and their families. I hope that people will come along to cheer me on.”

Cindy says she has been training hard and has done lots of circuit training and sparring sessions in preparation for the bout. She is being sponsored by Sienna’s grandad’s butchers shop, Vinny’s of Asfordby.

Jess Dixon, community fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “I’d like to thank Cindy for bring brave enough to take on this challenge for Rainbows. She is doing a wonderful thing raising funds to help us run the hospice - fundraising efforts make such a huge difference to the children and young people at Rainbows and their families. We can’t think of a better tribute to little Sienna Rose.”

Tickets for the event are £25, £12.50 for children and under 3s are free. Contact Cindy at cab2306@gmail.com to book.

To support Cindy and donate to her cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Cindy-Baxter76