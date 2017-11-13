Archbishop of Canterbury to visit students at Brooksby Melton College

Students at Brooksby Melton College will get the opportunity to meet the Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England, will be stopping off at the Brooksby campus during a three-week visit to Leicestershire.

The visit is being called ‘The Archbishop’s Big Conversation’ and will give him the opportunity to listen to the experiences of a wide variety of people and to share his own faith in Jesus.

He will arrive at Brooksby at 2.30pm and spent time neeting students at the college’s sports centre, farm, animal and equestrian centre.

His visit will include events for people of all faiths, and none, including an ‘In Conversation’ interview by Leicester-born ITV news presenter Julie Etchingham and a prayer event for thousands of people at Leicester Arena.

There will also be a Q&A session for students from the county’s three universities.

Other elements of the visit will showcase some of the innovative work that is going on inside and outside churches, in urban and countryside settings, as well as how the church is engaging in supporting people facing the various challenges of modern life.