All age groups enter Stathern Horticultural Society Annual Show

The sunny weather was the icing on the cake which helped to make this year’s Stathern Horticultural Society Annual Show memorable.

Villagers and friends were able to enjoy the happy, sociable and relaxed atmosphere in and around St Guthlac’s Church, whilst also viewing the variety of exhibits, sampling the refreshments, joining in the games and watching the parade “Decorate your Wheels.”

A bunch of flower winners Trish Robinson, Joan Bray and Kate Jordan PHOTO: Tim Williams

There were 370 entries overall, an increase of 89 from the previous year.

The carrot cake (for men only) continued to create rivalry and several of the men got together to mix and bake their cakes communally.

The art and handicraft section for adults, was boosted by new entrants to the show and Angela Canham was awarded the Handicraft Cup for her striking crocheted blanket and jewellery exhibits.

Thanks to closer collaboration with Stathern Primary School, the children’s entries were more than doubled.

The “Design a Flag” competition (healthy eating themed), animal masks, collages of birds and fish, plus the party invitations all brought a burst of colour to the displays of exhibits.

Megan Fowler won the cup for most points in the children’s section and her brother Harry Fowler won the Shirley Keir Cup for children’s best in show.

Hugh King won the Silver Salver for best in show from all exhibits entered in the flowers, vegetable and fruit sections.

The auction of produce again brought fast bidding plus a lot of fun. This was followed by Mrs Angela Jackson, deputy head teacher of Stathern Primary School, presenting the children’s trophies.

The Grand Prize Draw concluded the day.

The judges were Debbie Hollingsworth, Gillian Deave, Mary Bridge-Collyns, Merrin Canning, Jim Codrington, Kate Jordan and Robbie “the village ex-postman.”

C&C Plants of Scalford and Melton EMP Accident Repair Centre provided sponsorship for the event.

Leisure Bench, The Olive Branch, The Plough Inn, Stathern, Belvoir Fruit Farms and Long Clawson Dairy provided generous support to the Grand Prize Draw and Melton Regal Cinema donated prizes for the “Decorate your Wheels” competition.

The committee would like to thank everyone who participated or contributed in any way towards making the event such a success.

Winners of cups and trophies 2017: Cup for fruit and vegetables - Bob Wadsworth; Sue Wadsworth Culinary Cup - Lisa Leathborough; WI Cup for floral section - Mary Briant and Kate Jordan; Handicraft Cup - Angela Canham; Art Cup - Karen Cross and Barbara Hawkins; The Martin Fagan Photography Shield - (adults) no entries, (children) Amelia Rickwood; Cup for most points in children’s section - Megan Fowler; Shirley Keir Cup for the children’s best exhibit in show - Harry Fowler; Silver Salver for best in show - Hugh King.