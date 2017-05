The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance calling for more volunteers from Melton to help support its lifesaving work.

The charity is looking for volunteers who can spare two or three hours to place and monitor collection tins in the community.

Volunteers must be confident, friendly and proactive as well as having basic IT skills and access to the internet.

For more information about volunteering for the service call 0300 30455999 or email enquiries@theairambulanceservice.org.uk