A wave of enthusiasm at Melton by the Sea

The good old British seaside came to Melton last week and was met by a wave of enthusiasm from local people.

Hundreds attended the three day family event, which was designed to give children and their parents something free to do during the holidays.

Olivia Frost and Scarlett Manship enjoy a carousel ride PHOTO: Tim Williams

The weather washed away sandcastles and dampened spirits on Wednesday, but bluer skies on Thursday and Friday allowed children to use their buckets and spades and get messy in the giant sandpits.

Other entertainment included a funfair, sandcastle competitions, arts and crafts and a seaside trail.

Life's a beach for Blake Whittaker and his sister Emily Buck PHOTO: Tim Williams