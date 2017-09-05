A treat for car enthusiasts at the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s Vintage and Classic Vehicle Fun Day

Top of the range cars, scooters and motorbikes filled the Market Place on Sunday, for the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray’s Vintage and Classic Vehicle Fun Day.

Between £800-£900 was raised for Cancer Research and Home-Start, Rotary supported charities, from donations.

A vintage 1933 Alvis attracts some close attention PHOTO: Tim Williams

Other attractions on the day included a tombola, cake stall, food outlets and a clown who did balloons for children.

Rotarian Ian Neale said: “It was a good day and we had 55 classic cars. There was a lovely atmosphere in the Market Place.

“We took plenty of money in our collection buckets and sold lots of raffle tickets.

“This was the first time we held the event in the Market Place as opposed to Play Close. Rotarians and I felt it was much better, more compact and more visible to people.”

Julia Hinde tries out Harry Brentnall's 1955 Standard 8, which was voted Best in Show PHOTO: Tim Williams

The result of the raffle was as follows: 1st: Chris Richardson, winner of 24 hours at Launde Abbey dinner bed and breakfast; 2nd: Bob McCord, tea for two at Gates Garden Centre; 3rd: Geoff Goodwin, Dickinson & Morris hamper; 4th: Mr Sharman, meat voucher from Derek Jones.

Bada Sahib Keran Turakhia of Samosa Wallah Street Food dishes out Indian snacks to Mark Frisby and wife Roma PHOTO: Tim Williams