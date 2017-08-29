A record-breaking year for Old Dalby Day

One of the hottest bank holiday Monday’s on record contributed to the success of Old Dalby Day.
Well over 4,000 attended the event which according to village resident Jim Patman was definitely “one of the best ever.”
He said: “We had a record-breaking year and some stunning weather.
“Highlights included a stilt walker, juggler, singers, dancers and classic cars.
“There was a brilliant atmosphere and the village really pulled together to make the day a success.”
Old Dalby Day featured a packed programme of entertainment in the main arena on the village green, the school, village hall and church.
The day aims to raise significant funds for charities, support groups and clubs to increase the vitality of the village.
Jim added: “Individual groups run their own stalls and keep the proceeds. There is also central committee pot which collects money from things such as pitch fees and car park funds. Once costs to put the event on have been deducted from this pot the profits are given to nominated community clubs and organisations.
“I met plenty of first timers who said they’ll return again next year.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Melton Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.