A record-breaking year for Old Dalby Day

One of the hottest bank holiday Monday’s on record contributed to the success of Old Dalby Day.

Well over 4,000 attended the event which according to village resident Jim Patman was definitely “one of the best ever.”

Old Dalby crowds look up to Tall Juggler Brett Sirrell PHOTO: Tim Williams

He said: “We had a record-breaking year and some stunning weather.

“Highlights included a stilt walker, juggler, singers, dancers and classic cars.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and the village really pulled together to make the day a success.”

Old Dalby Day featured a packed programme of entertainment in the main arena on the village green, the school, village hall and church.

A parade of vintage vehicles starts the day off PHOTO: Tim Williams

The day aims to raise significant funds for charities, support groups and clubs to increase the vitality of the village.

Jim added: “Individual groups run their own stalls and keep the proceeds. There is also central committee pot which collects money from things such as pitch fees and car park funds. Once costs to put the event on have been deducted from this pot the profits are given to nominated community clubs and organisations.

“I met plenty of first timers who said they’ll return again next year.”

All dressed up for the fancy dress competition PHOTO: Tim Williams

Classic cars of all sizes fill the school field PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Singing Princesses enjoy their day PHOTO: Tim Williams