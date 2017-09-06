92nd produce show at Eaton one of the busiest on record

The 92nd annual exhibition of flowers, fruits and vegetables held by the Eaton Horticultural Society incorporating Eastwell and Goadby Marwood was another success.

The event, on Saturday, August 26 featured 300 exhibits from 29 adults and eight children. Eaton Village Hall was packed to the rafters.

The best exhibits winners were as follows: flower arranging - Valerie Oswin; flower section - Don Shields; vegetables - Don Shields; handicraft - Aileen Dee; culinary - Mrs S Roberts; children’s under 5s section - Aenley Bains; children’s six to 11 section - Milly White; overall points in show - Don Shields.

The judges were Elaine Holmes and Mark Skinner.