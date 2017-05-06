£800 raised for Macmillan at Waltham-on-the-Wolds quarter peal bell ringing event

A small team of bell ringers successfully managed to ring a quarter peal at Waltham-on-the-Wolds St Mary Magdalene Church on April 28.

After a false start of 15 minutes, the quarter peal was restarted and completed after just over 40 minutes.

This involved skill, concentration and stamina from the six ringers who were John Matthews, Maurice Kirk, Liz Carter, William and Wendy Saywell and Martin Hansen.

The event was held in celebration of John and Christine Matthews reaching their golden wedding anniversary, and also to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, in recognition of John’s successful completion of an 18 week course of chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

Bell ringer Martin Hansen said: “John and Christine are a well known couple in the village. The evening was an enjoyable and uplifting occasion with a total of over £800 raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Special thanks to all those who donated and to the Royal Horseshoes for supporting this event.”