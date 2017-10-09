£700 raised for local charities at Melton Aurora Rotary Club’s Bollywood evening

Members of the Melton Aurora Rotary Club had a spring in their step when they held a Bollywood evening at The Venue.

The facility was duly decorated and members are seen here appropriately dressed for the occasion.

The club wish to thank everyone especially friends who attended and helped.

Over £700 was raised and will be used to support local charities.

On Thursday, September 28 four Aurora members won the first round of the interclub Minor Sports Competition, beating 15 members of a challenging club at skittles.

The opposition’s club president said: “It was very lovely to meet you, but never in an area sports contest were so many thrashed by so few.”