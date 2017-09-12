56 scarecrow displays thrill people at Hickling

Hundreds of visitors to Hickling enjoyed imaginative scarecrow displays which graced gardens and open spaces throughout the village at the weekend.

Each year the festival has a special theme. And this year villagers responded to the challenge by coming up with brilliant and amusing scarecrows depicting characters from nursery ryhmes and fairytales.

Four-year-old Eliza Blanchard had no trouble spotting the Little Red Riding Hood scarecrow display PHOTO: Tim Williams

Margaret Wooley, who is a member of the organising committee, said: “We had 56 displays, all different and all unique.

“The weather was foul and cold on Sunday but lovely on Saturday afternoon.

“Other highlights included clog dancers, a street chariot parade and race, a Punch and Judy show, childen’s games and a Hickling hop and hog roast event.

“The festival is in its 17th year now and raised funds for Marie Curie and the building of a parents’ room, for the children’s ward at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

“The Mayor of Rushcliffe, who attended, decided his favourite scarecrow scene was The Tale of Mrs.Tiggy-Winkle from Beatrix Potter.”