24-hour charity cycle ride at Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre raises over £1,000 for MIND

Staff and members at Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre have done a 24-hour cycle ride (on exercise bikes) to raise money for MIND, the mental health charity.

Starting at 10am on Saturday participants completed a minimum of one-hour stints, riding until they’d had enough.

Fitness manager, Abigail Grewcock, said: “We had 76 members and seven instructors who took part in the main studio.

“In total we raised £1,000 from participation fees but individuals also received separate sponsorship. By the time it’s all collected and counted there’ll be over £1,500.

“Amazingly, the top stints were from Steve Mcquade who did the full 24 hours and Chris Ward who stayed from 5pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday morning.

“We’d like to run the event again next year, making it bigger and better.”

Waterfield Leisure Centre would like to thank More Coffee Co, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Mars Petcare for their contributions.