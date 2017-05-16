1st Asfordby Rainbow Girlguides go the extra mile for Macmillan

The 1st Asfordby Rainbow Girlguides are celebrating after successfully walking a mile to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Members of the unit, who are aged five and six raised £60 and were supported by family and friends as they completed the Mile for Macmillan challenge by walking from their meeting place at Asfordby Parish Hall to Klondyke Way Park and back again.

The group are one of over 4,000 Girlguiding Midlands units to join forces with Macmillan as part of a new charity partnership to raise £72,000 for people affected by cancer this year.

Sharene Hourd, unit leader said: “We had great fun supporting Macmillan in this way. All money raised will help fund vital Macmillan services in local communities right across the Midlands, so that no one has to face cancer alone. In June, we intend to raise more money for Macmillan by holding a dress up and dance party.”