11th annual Melton Rotary duck race was another quacker

Funds for good causes that Melton Rotary Club support were boosted thanks to the ever-popular sponsored duck race at Twinlakes.

People of all ages gatheredby the side of the theme park’s lake on Sunday (April 23), where around 1,000 plastic yellow ducks were released from their captivity at around 1pm.

Spectators eagerly await the first ducks to touch the bank PHOTO: Supplied

Rotarian Helen Bett said: “At first they seemed afraid to leave their friends, but soon a few brave souls swam out ahead, making a dash for the far shore and leaving their mates in the main pelaton.

“After rounding the island and being careful not to disturb a nesting swan, the leaders were soon jostling for pole positions, and even quacking about it.

“Coming in first was duck 685, closely followed by 62, and finishing in third place was duck 662. Careful Rotarians helped the rest of the ducks back into their nesting boxes and everyone went home happy!”

Most of the money raised from the event will be used to fund a wonderful KidsOut experience at Twinlakes for Birch Wood School children and their carers.