Youngsters at Hickling Pastures Pea Pod Day Nursery celebrate Outdoor Classroom Day

Pea Pod Day Nursery children at Hickling Pastures swapped books for nature last Thursday.

The Pre-school celebrated Outdoor Classroom Day, a day to inspire and encourage outdoor learning and play.

Toasting marshmallows by the fire PHOTO: Supplied

Activities the children took part included building a tent, making bird feeders, experimenting in clay, building insect dens, toasting marshmallows and exploring ten acres of open fields looking at the wildlife.

Louise Slater manager said: “Pea Pod Day Nursery is held on a small holding with daily access to open fields and a number of animals including Danny the donkey, Gordon the goat and a number of other small animals. The children get lots of opportunities to take their learning outside on a daily basis, so we thought we would make the most of our fabulous setting by taking part in the Outdoor Classroom Day.

“Outdoor learning improves children’s health, engages them and leads to a greater connection with nature. Play not only teaches critical life skills such as resilience, teamwork and creativity, but is central to children’s enjyoment of childhood.”

Putting up the tent PHOTO: Supplied