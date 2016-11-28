Who’ll win £25k Melton jackpot?

Melton’s first ever lottery has been launched giving borough residents the chance to win £25,000 every week.

Tickets cost £1 each with half the cost going to a local charity or community group chosen by the player.

The Melton Community Lottery has been set up by Melton Council with the aim of helping to generate cash for good causes in the borough.

A council spokesperson said: “The lottery works with players paying £1 per ticket and selecting six numbers.

“Players then select a good cause of their choice which means that 50p goes direct to that organisation, which is higher than any of the national lotteries.”

Local groups and organisations can apply to be part of the lottery by applying at www.meltonlottery.co.uk/good-causes, via an easy online process.

Council leader, Councillor Pam Posnett said: “We want as many local organisations to benefit as possible and we also want people to play a lottery that not only gives local residents a chance to win cash prizes but also know that the money raised will stay in the Borough of Melton.”

The council has now opened up the lottery for ticket sales which anyone can purchase as long as they are over the age of 16.

It is a simple process to sign up and play by visiting the new website www.meltonlottery.co.uk and following the instructions given.

A weekly jackpot prize of £25,000 will be awarded for getting six correct numbers and there will also be a number of other cash prizes based on the number of matching numbers individual players get.

The first draw will be on Saturday December 24 and everyone who signs up will be in with a chance of winning a new iPad Air 2 tablet computer.

A dedicated telephone number has been set up to give support to players and good causes.

This service can be contacted by calling 01664 738222 and support is also available on the official website www.meltonlottery.co.uk