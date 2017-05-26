Thrussington Brownies get hands-on at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum

Science savvy girls from Thrussington recently enjoyed an action-packed day at Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum.

The 1st Thrussington Brownies joined hundreds of other Girlguiding members from across the Midlands for the fun-filled visit.

During the trip, the girls enjoyed a spectacular science show with larger than life demonstrations, journeyed through the night sky in the museum’s digital planetarium and developed their practical science skills in a hands-on workshop.

The girls, all aged between seven and 14, took part in CSI style investigation sessions and concocted magic potions during the Cauldron Chemistry workshop.

Alice Galbraith, age10, a member of the 1st Thrussington Brownies, said: “The Planetarium was awesome - I thought we were actually moving!”

Frances Rendall, the group’s Brown Owl, said: “This was our second visit and the whole day is an adventure. It was great to see the girls getting excited about science and enjoying having a go at the experiments. It was a fun day and has been really inspiring for them.”