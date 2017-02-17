Search launched for owner of unclaimed £100,000 Lottery ticket bought in Melton

A desperate search has been launched for a £100,000 lottery winner who has yet to claim their prize after buying a ticket in the Melton and Charnwood area.

The cash has to be claimed by February 23, which is the expiry date for the ticket, which was drawn last August 27 in a one-off Lotto game to celebrate the achievements of Team GB at the Rio Olympics.

Anyone who bought a Lotto Millionaire Raffle ticket for that draw is being urged to check if it has the winning code of PLUM 4305 4613.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re eager to find Leicestershire’s mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“Team GB’s success in Rio, when their haul was a whopping 67 medals, was outstanding and worthy of celebration with an extra special Lotto draw and now we just need to find the area’s missing winner to help them celebrate their own win.”

Twenty-seven millionaires were created by that draw in August to celebrate Britain’s 27 gold medals. A further 23 prizes of £100,000 were awarded, to match the number of silver medals won by Team GB, with the winnings from the ticket bought in Melton and Charnwood remaining unclaimed.

Members of the Melton and District Indoor Bowling Club, which benefited from a £110,552 National Lottery grant in 1996, are helping in the hunt to track down the owner of the ticket.

They played a special match with a plum coloured jack and sported new kit with the code displayed on it from the unclaimed ticket.

Club chairman David Brown said: “We are delighted to support the hunt and hope we find that lucky ticket-holder.

“As a club, we already feel like lottery winners due to the National Lottery funding we have enjoyed, now let’s find that other lottery winner in the Melton and Charnwood area.”

The Lottery grant received by the bowls club paid for a new access road, paths to allow wheelchair use of escape exits, car parking for coaches and disabled drivers, new drainage and new external lighting for safety and security.