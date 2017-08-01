Open gardens event on Scalford Road is one of the best in recent times

Residents of Scalford Road, Melton have held their most successful open gardens event yet.

Richard and Hilary Lawrence welcomed guests to their plot on Sunday raising £955 for Fight for Sight and the National Garden Scheme.

Mr Lawrence said: “This year we had more people than ever pushing our total up for the last 12 months to £1,447 for each charity.

“My wife and I are very keen gardeners and have an interesting garden. Rather than keep it to ourselves we like to share and show it off to others.”