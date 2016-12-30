No jackpot winner in first Melton draw

The £25,000 jackpot remained unclaimed after the first draw for the new Melton Community Lottery.

A woman from Asfordby matched three of the numbers drawn at random to win £25.

Three people from Melton and a Redmile resident were able to match two of the numbers and they won three extra tickets for another draw.

Numbers which came up in Christmas Eve’s inaugural draw were 5, 2, 6, 1, 3, 3.

Players have to match all six numbers to scoop the jackpot.

The lottery works with players paying £1 per ticket selecting six numbers. They then select a good cause of their choice which means that 50 pence goes direct to that organisation, which is a higher proportion than any of the national lotteries.

Players must be over the age of 16 and can sign up by visiting www.meltonlottery.co.uk while local groups and charities can sign up via the www.meltonlottery.co.uk/good-causes web link.

Next draw is on Saturday at 8pm.