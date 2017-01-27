New event plans to ‘Paint the town Red’

An army of knitters is being sought to decorate Melton town centre for a brand new event this summer.

Painting The Town Red will feature live entertainment, market stalls and animals and will replace the popular annual country fair, which was axed last year because of a lack of funding.

The new event, which is on Sunday June 18, will be characterised by town features being draped with red-coloured woollen knits.

The name comes from the phrase ‘painting the town red’, which originated from when a group of drunken aristocrats ran riot with red paint in Melton in 1837.

Organiser Ruth Wakeling hopes the new event will become as popular as the Victorian Christmas Fayre she organises in the town every December.

She said: “We are appealing for knitters to come forward to help us put up red items around lamp posts and benches around the town.

“This event is to replace the country fair which we lost last year.

“Painting The Town Red will be in the town centre rather than the town’s parks, though.

“It is something new for Melton in the summer and because it is more in the centre of town it will benefit our businesses and organisations more.”

Sherrard Street will be closed for the event to make way for stalls and entertainment on the day.

It will also embrace Melton’s reputation for being a centre for food and drink producers.

Mrs Wakeling added: “We are planning to have lots of family entertainments for this new event.

“Melton Cattle Market will also be involved and we’ll have animals brought in from there on the day.”

Email craftsbydesignmelton@gmail.com to volunteer your services to knit woollen items to dress the town in.