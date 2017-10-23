Men appear in court on robbery and wounding charges linked to a Vale of Belvoir hunt meeting

Have your say

Two men appeared in court today (Monday) charged with robbery and wounding, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, in an incident believed to have taken place during a meeting of the Belvoir Hunt.

George Grant (56) and 25-year-old Thomas Grant, both of Belvoir, faced the charges in the dock at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Leicestershire Police said the suspected offences relate to an incident which took place on land off Tofts Lane, near Stathern on March 12 last year.

A spokesperson said a 58-year-old man sustained injuries which required hospital treatment and a second man, aged 46, was also injured.

The men are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on November 20 to face the charges.