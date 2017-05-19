Melton Scouts celebrate remarkable double achievement

Two young people from Melton are celebrating a remarkable double achievement - attaining both the Queen’s Scout Award - the highest accolade available - and passing the prestigious Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Tom Hazeldine (24) and 22-year-old Rebecca Watts, who are Cub Scout Leaders at 4th Melton Mowbray Darwin Cubs, were congratulated on the their achievements by the Duke of Kent and Chief Scout Bear Grylls at an event at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s Scout Award is earned by young people aged 16 to 25 who complete a range of

challenges, including service to the community, a four-day and three-night expedition, a four-night residential, as well as completing international, community and value-based challenges.

Tom and Rebecca both completed their expedition component in mid-Wales, while their community service element was achieved through their work as Cub Scout leaders.

Rebecca helped to clear rubbish from the River Eye for part of her environmental requirement and attended an international camp as a staff member for her overseas part of the award.

Tom helped redevelop some local land for his environmental part and went to Downe Activity Centre in Kent for his residential element.

Tom has been involved with 4th Melton Mowbray Darwin Scout Group since the age of six, as a Beaver Scout, Cub Scout, Scout, Explorer Scout and Network member and became a leader when he turned 18.

He said: “I’m really proud to have moved through all the sections at 4th Melton Mowbray Darwin over the past 18 years and the opportunities that I have been given during that time.

“Completing the Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award and becoming a Queen’s Scout has shown me that I am capable of anything if I put my mind to it.”

Rebecca has been helping with the Scout group since she was 16 before becoming a Network member and leader at the age of 18.

She said: “Earning both my Queen’s Scout Award and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award has been a real challenge but I have met some great people along the way, made some incredible memories and both awards have allowed me to experience many opportunities I wouldn’t normally have had the chance to do.”

The duo are now planning to become members of the Queen’s Scout Working Party and acting as Queen’s Scout mentors to help others gain the award.