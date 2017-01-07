Melton Cub Scouts pledge to do their best and help others at century party

Over 100 Cubs from Melton met up with 1,200 youngsters from Leicestershire at Donington Park on December 16, exactly 100 years from when Cub Scouting was officially launched.

Cubs came together and joined thousands up and down the country to renew their promise at 7.16pm - the time that commemorates the official registration date - pledging to do their best and help others.

Cub Scout promise party PHOTO: Supplied

After the promise renewal, Leicestershire Cub Scouts attempted to break a world record for the most number of people dancing to “Opps Upside Your Head”.

Cub 100 ambassador Steve Backshall said: “What a wonderful way to end this year of centenary celebrations.

“Young people up and down the country renewed their promise and took time to think about all the amazing opportunities they’ve been given.

“Over the past 100 years Cub Scouting has continued to grow, and I hope it will get even bigger and better for the next hundred.

“Scouting has given so many young people the skills they need to succeed and gives them a real sense of adventure and achievement. I’m so proud to be involved.”