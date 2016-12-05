First Melton ‘veterans’ breakfast’ is a big success

Former service personnel from the armed forces met up in Melton on Saturday for the town’s first Veterans’ Breakfast event.

This was the initial gathering of what is hoped will become a monthly support group where members can socialise and share experience and ideas.

The group was the brainchild of Melton councillors Pam Posnett and Simon Lumley, who are lead members on the armed services for County Hall and the borough council, respectively.

They thought it was needed due to the borough’s strong links with the forces.

Councillor Posnett said: “We had 15 people come along which was brilliant for the first one.

“There were a couple of younger people in their 20s and 30s, some in their 50s and 60s and some older people in their 70s.

“We were aiming for a mixed age range so we are pleased we got that.”

The session took place at The Harboro Hotel, on Burton Road, thanks to the kind permission of the landlord.

Attendees pay £5 to have breakfast of their choice with tea or coffee.

Councillor Posnett added: “It is aimed at supporting people who have served and it’s a social get-together and hopefully it will grow from here.”

The breakfast group is scheduled for the first Saturday of the month with the next one taking place on January 7, from 10am until 12 noon.

Any former member of the armed forces is invited.