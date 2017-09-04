Family fun day at The Welby pub in Melton collects hundreds for Leicestershire Down’s Syndrome Group

Community spirit was shown at a Melton pub’s charity fundraiser on Saturday, which collected £537 for Leicestershire Down’s Syndrome Group.

The family fun day at The Welby in Nottingham Road featured a bouncy castle, candyfloss machine, reptile show, stalls, a raffle and a visit from a Melton fire engine.

Hundreds of people attended and the beer garden was packed out all day.

Organiser and wife of the pub manager, Laura Noad, said: “It was really good, everyone came to support us which was great.

“My husband’s uncle, who lives in California, is going to add to the final takings so the proceeds should rise to about £600.

“Thanks to all the local businesses who donated prizes for the raffle.”